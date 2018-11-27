Wayne County Animal Control will host a spay and neuter clinic on
Sunday, December 2 and Monday, December 3. There will be a reduced
charge for all services offered.
For more information or to sign up and pre-pay for the clinic, stop by the animal shelter on Blevins Drive by Friday, November 30.
