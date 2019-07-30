There will be a carnival at the Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center
on August 3 beginning at 12 noon.
There will be a dunking booth, games, food, a cake walk, and much
more. Poppi from Trolls will be there from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Chase
from Paw Patrol will also make an appearance.
Live music will feature Kristen Hunter, Julie Stockton and Family Traditions, starting at 3 p.m.
