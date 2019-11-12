Begin the holiday season at the Wayne County Museum by participating
in the Christmas at the Museum Holiday Tour, set for Saturday,
November 30 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Tour all floors of the museum, which will feature decorations by
Danny Conley. The event will include Santa, food and punch to enjoy
and live music by Nova Lee Abbott and Sara Coop.
Also, Kenny Owens will "rock the music" in the second floor music room.
Wade Upchurch will be available to take special Christmas
photographs with Santa or at any location in the museum.
Tickets are available for a $10 donation for adults. Children under
12 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at the museum or they may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (606) 340-2300.
