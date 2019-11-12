    Begin the holiday season at the Wayne County Museum by participating 
in the Christmas at the Museum Holiday Tour, set for Saturday, 
November 30 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.
    Tour all floors of the museum, which will feature decorations by 
Danny Conley. The event will include Santa, food and punch to enjoy 
and live music by Nova Lee Abbott and Sara Coop.
    Also, Kenny Owens will "rock the music" in the second floor music room.
    Wade Upchurch will be available to take special Christmas 
photographs with Santa or at any location in the museum.
    Tickets are available for a $10 donation for adults. Children under 
12 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at the museum or they may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (606) 340-2300.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.