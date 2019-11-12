The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce will host the 49th
Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. This year's
parade is sponsored by Wayne County Farm Bureau Federation.
The theme is "Christmas at the Movies." All businesses, churches and
organizations are encouraged to build a float featuring their
favorite Christmas movie for this year's parade. There will be five
float categories, including: Large Business, Small Business,
Academic, Churches, and Non-Profit/Civic.
The entry deadline for the parade is November 29. For more information, call the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.
