    The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce will host the 49th 
Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. This year's 
parade is sponsored by Wayne County Farm Bureau Federation.
    The theme is "Christmas at the Movies." All businesses, churches and 
organizations are encouraged to build a float featuring their 
favorite Christmas movie for this year's parade. There will be five 
float categories, including: Large Business, Small Business, 
Academic, Churches, and Non-Profit/Civic.
    The entry deadline for the parade is November 29. For more information, call the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.