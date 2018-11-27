The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is
set for Friday, December 7 beginning at 6 p.m. This year's theme is
"Hometown Country Christmas."
Entries are being accepted for the holiday parade. Anyone who needs more information should contact the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.
