The Wayne County Extension Homemakers will host its 36th Annual Christmas Village on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This year's event will move to the ASPIRE Center.
Crafts, gifts and food items will be available for sale at tables
set up around the facility throughout the day. Santa will be on hand
from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to visit with the children. There will also
be local holiday entertainment.
Children's activities will include a duck pond, face painting,
Christmas cookie decorating and much more. Kids will also have the
opportunity to shop at Children's Village from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Adult admission is a canned food item or monetary donation for the community food pantry. Children will be admitted free of charge.
