The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Thursday, November 28 and
Friday, November 29 for Thanksgiving. Some early deadlines will be
observed for the December 4 edition of the newspaper.
All news stories, photos and letters to the editor must be submitted
by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. The deadline for regular
classified ads will be 12 noon on Wednesday, November 27.
Last minute classified ads will be accepted through 12 noon on
Monday, December 2. The deadline for display advertising will remain
at 12 noon on Monday, December 2. However, color advertisements must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.