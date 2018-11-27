The 3rd Annual Elfin' Around 3K Run/Walk will be held Saturday,
December 1 at 11 a.m. in downtown Monticello. All proceeds from the
event will be donated to the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
Individual awards will be presented to the Overall Male and Overall
Female and for Best Costume. Awards will be presented to the top
three male and female finishers in each age group.
Team awards will be presented to the Fastest Overall Team and the
Largest Team.
Pre-registration is being accepted at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/
Monticello/ELFINAROUND3K. A race day shirt is guaranteed for all those who pre-register.
