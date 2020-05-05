The 2020 Wayne County Fair and Horse Show has been cancelled, according to an announcement made last week by the fair board. The fair was scheduled for June 27 through July 4.
Fair and Horse Show has been cancelled
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rev. Cecil Hurt, age 95, of Scottsville, Ky. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, Ky. The Mt. Pisgah, Ky. native was a retired employee of South KY Purchasing Co. and a General Baptist minister since September, 1961, a member of Mt. Union Gener…
Most Popular
Articles
- Gibson charged with burglary, other charges
- Graduation Parade planned for May 22
- Public Occurrences 5-6-20
- No new cases of COVID-19 in district
- Wayne County Schools Non-Traditional classes will continue through May 11
- Broyles and Corder celebrated special 20th anniversary
- Wayne Co. man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Library looks at options to reopen
- Work begins on Freedom Road Bridge replacement
- New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Somerset
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.