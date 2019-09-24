Fall Fest is set for Saturday, October 5 at Memorial Park, and there
are a number of events planned for the day.
The festival will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Monticello Lions Club
Pancake Breakfast. Vendor booths will open at about 10 a.m. Car show
entries will also begin at 10 a.m.
Awards for the car show will be presented at 12 noon. That is also
when the winners of the Biggest Pumpkin Contest and the Biggest
Watermelon Contest will be announced.
Ramsey Inflatables will be set up for the kids. There will be face
painting, pumpkin painting, arts and crafts, food and other events
throughout the day.
Entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. with the Waynetonians. Others in
the schedule include: The Force Dance Academy and the Wayne County
middle and high school dance teams, 2 p.m.; Pleasant View Baptist
Choir, 3 p.m.; Rust Bucket, 5 p.m.; and Elvie Shane, 6 p.m.
Anyone who would like to participate or who needs more information
should contact the Wayne County Judge-Executive's office at (606) 348-4241.
