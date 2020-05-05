    A Graduation Parade is planned for Wayne County seniors on May 22, 
beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with city 
and county government and Wayne County Emergency Management Services.
    Each graduate will be allowed to have one vehicle to participate in 
the parade. Seniors can make a sign and affix it to their vehicle, 
and they should wear their cap and gown in the parade. Seniors will 
assemble in the gym parking lot, but they must stay in their vehicle.
    Family members and friends an assemble along the parade route and 
stay in their vehicles for the event. The parade route for spectators 
will begin at Walker Early Learning Center on Main Street and proceed 
to the stoplight in front of McDonalds.
    The roadway will be completely blocked for traffic except for the parade.

