The Wayne County Heritage Festival will be held Saturday, September
28 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Mill Springs.
The event is hosted by the Mill Springs Battlefield Association and
the Wayne County Historical Society.
Visit the festival for a day of heritage, history and fun. Animals,
artists, musicians, tradesmen, craftsmen and gardeners will be set up
around the festival.
There will be demonstrations and entertainment throughout the day.
There will be an opportunity to tour the historic Brown-Lanier House
at Mill Springs and to see the grist mill operate at the historic mill.
Admission and parking is free.
