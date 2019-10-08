    The Wayne County Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, October 15 
at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office.
    The program will be presented by Stephen Staples on the history of 
WFLW and WKYM. On May 19, 1955, Fred and Vera Staples bought radio 
station WFLW 1360 AM, which had just signed on the air. Since then, WFLW has been joined by WKYM 101.7 FM and WFLW 95.7 FM.

