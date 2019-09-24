The Household Hazardous Waste event will be held Saturday, September
28 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Recycling Center
located on Creekview Drive behind Walgreen's.
Items that will be accepted include aerosol spray cans, oil based
paint, drain cleaners, insect sprays, household batteries, wood
strippers and much more.
For more information, contact Solid Waste Coordinator Tim Bell at
(606) 307-5065. Items may be disposed of free of charge.
