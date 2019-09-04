A lake cleanup is set for Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. until
12 noon. The cleanup is sponsored by PRIDE and the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. In Wayne County, volunteers
will register at Conley Bottom.
In Pulaski County, they will register at Waitsboro.
Groups are encouraged to pre-register and be assigned to a cleanup
area.
For more information, contact the PRIDE office at (606) 677-6150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.