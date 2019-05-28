Lakestock 2019 is set for Saturday, June 1 at Indian Summer Lake House, which is located on West KY 92 near Beaver Creek Resort. It will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue through 11 p.m.
Scheduled to perform are Bourbon Row, Bailey Wright, Dylan Vaughn, Elvie Shane and County Wide. Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Wayne County High School football team.
