A decorating contest is being sponsored by the Monticello-Wayne
County Chamber of Commerce, and entries are encouraged within the
city limits. The theme is "Welcome to Our Country Christmas.
Judging will be held December 17-21 and winners will be announced
December 21.
For more information on the contest, contact the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.
