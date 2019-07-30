This weekend is expected to be a busy one as the annual Raft Up
event is set for Lake Cumberland.
While everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the event, law
enforcement will be stepping up patrols on the water.
Although Raft Up is slated as a "family friendly event," over the
past few years, some visitors to the area consider it an opportune
time to make money by selling drugs.
The last couple of years, Raft Up has accounted for an outstanding
number of arrests ranging from boating under the influence, alcohol
intoxication, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and
prescription controlled substances not in proper container.
Disrespect toward water patrol officers is also becoming part of the
norm.
Out of town boaters now tip up their long necks or cans of beer just
to see how far they can go before ending up in jail.
The lake laws in the towns that visitors come from are no different
than on Lake Cumberland so there's no excuse, they do know better.
As you can see, there is a fine line between tourism and an overall
fun time for everyone on Lake Cumberland. Fish and Wildlife officers
are on the water to keep people safe, but more manpower is needed for
Raft Up and additional help will be brought in from other districts.
It's unknown how many Officers can break away from their service
areas to come help with this Saturday's Raft Up, but those breaking
the law will be hauled off the lake to local Detention Centers
throughout the area.
The Annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up will be held just around the bend
from Conley Bottom in the Shinbone area. Join the Raft Up this
Saturday for a day of fun and live music with the Rusty Griswold Band.
For info visit, conleybottom.com or statedock.com or call
606-348-6351 or 270-343-2525. For lodging & dining on the east side
lakecumberlandtourism.com and on the west side lakecumberlandvacation.com.
