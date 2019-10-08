Republican Party Fall Rally is set for Oct. 17 14 hrs ago 0 The Wayne County Republican Party Fall Rally will be held Thursday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the large shelter house at Memorial Park. There will be a free barbecue dinner. Statewide candidates will be invited to attend the rally. Tags Fall Rally Wayne County Republican Party Politics Dinner Rally Candidate Barbecue Republican Party This Week's Circulars Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Circulars Obituaries BELL, Darrell Apr 4, 1943 - Sep 29, 2019 FLOYD, Beulah Feb 19, 1938 - Oct 4, 2019 HUGHES, Danny Dec 10, 1951 - Oct 1, 2019 CRISWELL SUGGITT, Samantha Jun 20, 1974 - Sep 26, 2019 DICK, Milton Oct 31, 1935 - Sep 22, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReynolds faces murder chargeFall Fest 2019 is SaturdayWayne Grand Jury indicts 34 peopleSavage charged, has active meth lab in autoReynolds murder case was moved to grand juryPublic meeting held for new sewer projectGregory trial set for Nov. 19Wayne County is under a burn banWayne County's 2018-2019 accountability scores receive three star ratingsWayne County and Danville finish in a no-contest as severe storms win Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
