The City of Monticello will present the 4th Annual Santa on the
Square in downtown Monticello on Saturday, December 1 from 12:30
until 3 p.m.
Bring the kids by and visit with Santa. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera and take a picture of their children with Santa.
