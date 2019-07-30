Signups for Wayne Co. Youth League football Jul 30, 2019 0 Signups for Wayne County Youth League football will be held August 3 and August 10 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the high school football field. The league is open for grades one through six. The cost will be $30 per player. Tags Football League Signup Cost Sport Commerce Economics Youth League Field Wayne County This Week's Circulars × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Circulars Obituaries UPCHURCH, Bobby Jul 5, 1937 - Jul 21, 2019 BREWSTER BROWN, Elma Jul 20, 1929 - Jul 22, 2019 MIOLE, Debbie Aug 2, 1957 - Jul 22, 2019 GOSSAGE, Mary Aug 6, 1934 - Jul 22, 2019 CORRELL, Joe Oct 24, 1939 - Jul 23, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDenney is indicted for murderGrand jury returns indictmentsDetention Center inmate walks off from work releaseKSP charges Wayne Co. man with child sexual exploitation offensesCounterfeit currency found at Godfather'sOfficials seeking info about Jerry RainwaterTeenager dies in one-vehicle crashBack to School Bash is FridayColton Morrow receives a wrestling scholarship to Campbellsville UniversityFootball practice Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
