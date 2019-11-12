Sunday is Community Thanksgiving Service 13 hrs ago 0 A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Monticello First Baptist Church. The speaker will be Joe Tipton. It is sponsored by the Wayne County Ministerial Association. Tags Community Thanksgiving Service Ministerial Association Joe Speaker Wayne County Monticello First Baptist Church This Week's Circulars Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Circulars Obituaries MORRIS, Anna Jul 14, 1943 - Nov 2, 2019 RAGAN SEXTON, Brenda Aug 13, 1963 - Nov 3, 2019 BARNES, Rick Jul 17, 1963 - Nov 2, 2019 BRANSCUM, Jerry Jan 21, 1950 - Nov 3, 2019 STEVENSON, Bonnie Jul 6, 1977 - Nov 4, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTombstone Junction holds fond memories of classic performers, staged gunfightsTwo are charged with drug offensesVietnam vets tour Washington, DC thanks to Honor Flight KentuckyVeterans Parade is November 11City receives road aid moneyFairchild charged with multiple offensesGrand jury indicts fifteen individualsCards will host Corbin with the district championship on the line Friday nightCards roll past North Laurel 63-32, to finish regular season at 8-1Woody and Chloe will visit library Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
