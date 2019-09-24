Susie Fire Dept. annual chili supper is Oct. 5 Sep 24, 2019 0 The Susie Fire Department will host their annual chili supper on Saturday, October 5, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be live music, an auction, food and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Susie Fire Department. Tags Supper Chili Susie Fire Department Food Door Prize Susie Fire Dept. Auction This Week's Circulars Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Circulars Obituaries FERGUSON, Flonnie Jul 27, 1919 - Jun 10, 2019 BROWN, Jessie Jun 1, 1929 - Sep 7, 2019 SHELTON, Brenda Jan 7, 1962 - Sep 15, 2019 WILLIAMS YOUNG, Agatha Feb 27, 1931 - Sep 15, 2019 WOODY, Randall Sep 27, 1950 - Sep 10, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne Grand Jury indicts 34 peopleOutlook price will go to 75¢ Oct. 2Local grand jury returns indictmentsGregory trial set for Nov. 19Copper is stolen, Paige arrestedCards host Danville Friday night for first time in school historyNew floor at ASPIRE Center nears completionWayne County is under a burn banWayne County hosts 4-0 Harlan County for Homecoming 2019 this Friday nightCooler weather needed to bring Lake Cumberland surface temps down Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
