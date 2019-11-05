Thanksgiving Service is set for November 17 6 hrs ago 0 A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Monticello First Baptist Church. The speaker will be Joe Tipton. It is sponsored by the Wayne County Ministerial Association. Tags Community Thanksgiving Service Ministerial Association Joe Wayne County Speaker Monticello First Baptist Church This Week's Circulars Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Circulars Obituaries THOMPSON, Robert Apr 13, 2019 - Oct 27, 2019 KOONTZ, Arvel Jan 3, 1943 - Oct 27, 2019 FOSTER, Ricky Oct 27, 1969 - Oct 28, 2019 GARTH, Mary Nov 3, 1933 - Jan 17, 2018 GARTH, Mary Nov 3, 1933 - Jan 17, 2018 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDecker, Lewis arrested on drug related chargesFairchild charged with multiple offensesGeneral Election is next weekTombstone Junction holds fond memories of classic performers, staged gunfightsRhule arrested on drug chargesGrand jury indicts fifteen individualsFinal Mill Springs reenactment is scheduled for November 2-3York is found competent to stand trial#4 Wayne County claims district title 18-16 at CorbinBridgeman dies in single vehicle crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
