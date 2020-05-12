COVID-19 testing now available in Wayne Co.
Community Care Clinic has teamed with the Wayne County Health
Department to provide COVID-19 testing. They began testing Monday at
11 a.m.
Officials indicated that the site will be able to test about 250
people per week. This will be set up in the parking lot on Monday,
Wednesday and Friday. Anyone may ask for a test.
For more information, contact Charlotte Hutchison at (606) 396-3534.
Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs Fishing Derby has been cancelled
Defensive Action Against Drugs has decided to cancel the annual
Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs Fishing Derby due to COVID-19 and the
current quarantine of families.
Graduation Parade is planned for May 22
A Graduation Parade is planned for Wayne County seniors on May 22,
beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with city
and county government and Wayne County Emergency Management Services.
Each graduate will be allowed to have one vehicle per participate in
the parade. Seniors can make a sign and affix it to their vehicle,
and they should wear their cap and gown in the parade. Seniors will
assemble in the gym parking lot, but they must stay in their vehicle.
Family members and friends can assemble along the parade route and
stay in their vehicles for the event. The parade route for spectators
will begin at Walker Early Learning Center on Main Street and proceed
to the stoplight in front of McDonalds.
The roadway will be completely blocked for traffic except for the parade.
