Early deadlines for December 4 newspaper
The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Thursday, November 28 and
Friday, November 29 for Thanksgiving. Some early deadlines will be
observed for the December 4 edition of the newspaper.
All news stories, photos and letters to the editor must be submitted
by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. The deadline for regular
classified ads will be 12 noon on Wednesday, November 27.
Last minute classified ads will be accepted through 12 noon on
Monday, December 2. The deadline for display advertising will remain
at 12 noon on Monday, December 2. However, color advertisements must
be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.
Christmas at the Museum Holiday Tour
Begin the holiday season at the Wayne County Museum by participating
in Christmas at the Museum Holiday Tour, set for Saturday, November
30 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Tour all floors of the museum, which will feature decorations by
Danny Conley. The event will include Santa, food and punch to enjoy
and live music by Nova Lee Abbott and Sara Coop. Also, Kenny Owens
will "rock the music" in the second floor music room. Wade Upchurch
will be available to take special Christmas photographs with Santa or
at any location in the museum.
Tickets are available for a $10 donation for adults. Children under
12 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at the museum or they
may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (606) 340-2300.
Tree lighting ceremony is set for December 5
The annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Monticello has been
set for Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Annual Christmas Parade is December 6
The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce will host the 49th
Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. This year's
parade is sponsored by Wayne County Farm Bureau Federation.
The theme is "Christmas at the Movies." All businesses, churches and
organizations are encouraged to build a float featuring their
favorite Christmas movie for this year's parade. There will be five
float categories, including: Large Business, Small Business,
Academic, Churches, and Non-Profit/Civic.
The entry deadline for the parade is November 29. For more
information, call the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.
Closings posted for Thanksgiving holiday
The Wayne County Justice Center will be closed November 28 and 29
in observance of Thanksgiving. The Justice Center will also be closed
on December 10 for the inauguration of the new governor.
All offices in the Wayne County Courthouse will be closed on
Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 in observance of the
Thanksgiving holiday.
The Monticello Utility Commission will be closed Thursday, November
28 and Friday, November 29 in observance of Thanksgiving. The garbage
truck will run its regular route on Thanksgiving Day, but will not
run on Friday, November 29. Pickup that is normally done on Friday will be collected on Monday, December 2.
