Newspaper to observe early deadlines for December 24 edition
The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and
Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas. The newspaper will be delivered
in the mail on Tuesday and will be placed in racks on Monday.
Early deadlines will be observed for the December 24 edition of the
newspaper.
All photos, stories and letters to the editor must be submitted by 4
p.m. on Thursday, December 19. The deadline for classified ads will
be 12 noon on Thursday, December 19.
Last minute classified ads will be accepted through 12 noon on
Friday, December 20. The deadline for display advertising will be 4
p.m. Thursday, December 19. All color ads must be submitted by 12
noon on Thursday, December 19.
Justice Center to be closed Dec. 24 & 25
The Wayne County Justice Center will be closed December 24 and
December 25 for Christmas.
