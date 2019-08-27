Newspaper to observe early deadlines for September 4 edition
The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Monday, September 2 for
Labor Day. Early deadlines will be observed for the September 4
edition of the newspaper.
News stories, photographs, and letters to the editor must be
submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. Regular classified ads
will be accepted through 12 noon on Thursday, August 29, and last
minute classified ads should be submitted by 12 noon on Friday,
August 30.
The deadline for display ads will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August
29. All color ads must be submitted by 12 noon that day.
Labor Day closings
The Wayne County Justice Center and the Wayne County Courthouse will be closed Monday, September 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Registration underway for Scarecrow Trail
Registration is underway for the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Trail in
Wayne County. The event is sponsored by the Wayne County Homemakers, Women in Agriculture and Tis the Season Gift Shop, and this year’s theme is “Fall Extravaganza.” Any individual, group or business can
assemble a scarecrow display and join the competition. The fee to
enter is $10 and all proceeds go to the Imagination Library of Wayne
County.
All entries will become part of a tour. They will be included on a
map, which will allow residents to take the tour and view all this
year’s displays throughout the county.
Individuals can vote for their favorite display, which will be the
Viewer’s Choice winner. All entries will be judged by a committee
from the Wayne County Homemakers and the Women in Agriculture.
Viewing and judging will be held September 23-30, and winners will be
announced on October 1.
Anyone who needs more information can contact Kathie Weston-Denney at the gift shop at (606) 341-0511.
Lake cleanup is planned for September 14
A lake cleanup is set for Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. until
12 noon. The cleanup is sponsored by PRIDE and the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. In Wayne County, volunteers
will register at Conley Bottom. In Pulaski County, they will register
at Waitsboro.
Groups are encouraged to pre-register and be assigned to a cleanup
area. For more information, contact the PRIDE office at (606) 677-6150.
