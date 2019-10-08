Voting machines will be checked by local election officials on October 16 at 9 a.m. at the former Ralph Rose building on the bypass. The absentee voting machine will be open in the Wayne County Clerk's Office, beginning October 15 for anyone planing to be out of town on election day. The Wayne County Clerk's Office will be open every Saturday through the election.
