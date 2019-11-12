    Woody and Chloe, the miniature dachshunds who are "star canines" 
from The Woody Series, will be at the Wayne County Public Library on 
Thursday, November 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m.  The program is 
sponsored by The Outlook, which has featured the adventures of the 
two dogs throughout several different series published in Kentucky 
newspapers each fall.
    Their current story "Out of Sorts" can be read weekly in The Wayne 
County Outlook. Kentucky author Lee Anne Florence has published eight 
books in the Woody and Chloe series.
    After a short presentation, folks will be able to meet the pups, 
have their photos made with Woody, purchase books and just get to know these funny little dachshunds.

