A new Activities Director has been hired for the Parks and Recreation Department, following a special meeting of the committee that was held on Tuesday, August 27 at the ASPIRE Center.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Committee approved hiring Steve
Guinn as Activities Director and set his compensation at $12.50 per
hour with no commission. The action came following a 40 minute
executive session, as committee members discussed personnel.
There were actually three vacancies within the department prior to
last Tuesday's meeting. That prompted the committee to hold a special
session to address the available positions.
Job descriptions for all the positions will be created before the
next regular scheduled meeting, according to the discussion. Two
positions are still vacant.
No other action was taken.
