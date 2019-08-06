A Quarter Bingo Chip Auction to benefit Wayne County Relay for Life
will be held Saturday, August 10 at the ASPIRE Center. The doors will
open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be a $5 entry fee for a numbered auction paddle, and each
numbered auction chip will cost twenty-five cents. Those who
participate can bid on auction items by placing chips in the cups
with the items. Some items may have a minimum bid requirement. There
is no limit to the amount of chips that can be bid for an item.
The auctioneer will announce the item up for bid and call for last
bids. The winning number will be drawn from the auction chips collected. There will also be food, fun and games throughout the evening.
