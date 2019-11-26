A mobile home was destroyed by fire on Thursday, November 21 on
Albertson Street. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:45 p.m.
and were there for more than three hours as they battled the blaze
and fought to control exposure damage to nearby homes. The cause of
the fire has not been determined yet, according to the Monticello Fire Department.
