ETA Precision Rescue has been awarded the bid for the ambulance remount project. Bids were reviewed by Wayne County Fiscal Court during their meeting on Thursday, December 12.
Wayne County EMS Director Bubby Corder stated that four bids were
received for the ambulance project. He noted that the low bidder had
some issues in regard to compliance with the advertised
specifications for the work.
ETA Precision Rescue was the next best bidder at approximately
$53,000. Corder noted that the ambulance service has worked with this
company before and is satisfied with its warranty on the work.
The court approved the recommended bid.
Magistrates reviewed budgets for next year for the sheriff's
department and the county clerk's office. The court approved the
budget and the salary allotment presented by the Wayne County
Sheriff's Office for 2020. They also approved a budget amendment and
accepted $30,000 in excess fees.
Action on the county clerk's 2020 budget and salary allotment were
tabled by the court. County Clerk Heather Piercy was at an out-of-
town meeting and magistrates stated they will hold a special meeting
later this month to take action on those documents.
A local resident, Doc Smith, attended the meeting and requested that
the county take a look at Coopersville Ridge Road, where heavy rain
keeps washing out the curve.
He stated that it needs ditch work to be done to help the problem.
County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson said that road crews would look
at the area.
Anderson reappointed magistrates Ronnie Turner and Jeffrey Dishman
to the Buildings and Grounds Committee. Dale Vaughn and Jonathan
Dobbs were appointed to the Personnel Committee.
The court approved the reappointment of Scott Gregory to a four year
term on the Wayne County Airport Board. Mark Massengale and Ann
Margaret Hughes were appointed to three year terms on the Wayne
County Extension District Board.
In other action, the court:
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County Jailer Ronnie Ellis, who
stated that the current population at the detention center is 185,
which includes 131 state inmates. For the month of November, the
county has billed a total of $131,565.32 for housing inmates.
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County Solid Waste Coordinator
Tim Bell, who said white goods were collected at 48 households in
November, bringing the total for the year to 845.
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County EMS Coordinator Bubby
Corder, who said the ambulance service answered 291 calls in
November, bringing the total for the year to 3,092.
• Approved the removal of 792 feet of Gossage Lane from the county
road system.
• Agreed to advertise to include Knob Hill Road in the county road
system.
• Agreed to advertise to include Shady Grove Road and Bear's Way into the county road system.
