Preparations are currently underway for the 2020 national census and the new federal head count may mean boundary changes for congressional, legislative and magisterial districts.
Kentucky's six United States representatives, 138 state legislators
and county magistrates are all elected from political divisions
called districts.
District lines are redrawn every 10 years following the completion
of the United States census.
Federal law stipulates districts must have nearly equal populations
and must not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
Magisterial districts must be reapportion in May 2021 following the
decennial census next year. KRS 67.045 requires districts to be
"compact, contiguous, and the population of each district shall be as
nearly equal as reasonably possible.'
The statute also requires fiscal court to publish notice of the
planned reapportionment and appoint three citizens as commissioners
for the process. The three citizens must be over the age of 21,
reside in different districts, and are to be compensated for their
service.
Michelle Ellison, partnership (census) coordinator for Kentucky,
said for the first time in history households will be able to provide
census information online.
Starting March 12, instructions will be received by mail on how to
give information online or by telephone. Households will be
encouraged to give information online.
Results of the 2020 census will help determine each state's
representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent
for schools, hospitals, roads and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.