The 2020 Census is beginning to gear up and they are seeking local
workers to assist with the official count. Census work lasts about 18
months and is completed in stages.
Hiring for the initial stage is underway. Census employees are paid
$14 per hour and .58 cents per mile for travel. Hours are flexible,
but at this point, workers need to be able to work about 30 hours per
week. Anyone who needs more information or who would like to apply should go online to 2020census.gov/jobs.
