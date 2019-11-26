The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is promoting a "Shop Local" event for Christmas. Everyone is encouraged to visit participating local stores, shops and restaurants.
Each business in the "Shop Local" promotion will be giving away a
door prize during the "Christ-mas in the Park" event on Saturday,
December 14.
Visit each of the participating businesses from now until December
14 and sign up for door prizes.
On December 14, after all the door prize winners have been drawn,
Chamber officials will consolidate all entries into one large box and
draw for a $100 bill for one lucky winner.
Nearly 30 businesses had signed up for "Shop Local" at press time on
Monday.
They included: The Wayne County Outlook, Lair's Florist and More,
Wayne County Museum, Monticello-Wayne County Florist, Pizza Hut,
Margaret's Gift Shop, CTS, the ASPIRE Center, Plaza Home Center,
Payless, Wendy's, Country at Heart, Dairy Queen, Ace Hardware,
Country Farm and Home, Dollar General Store, Wayne County Fitness
Center, Wayne Furniture, A Southern Accent, Tis the Season Gift Shop,
the Wildflower Trails, Solid Rock Lawn and Garden, Silvers Hometown
Pharmacy, Farmers Home Furniture, Black Stallion Steakhouse, McDonalds of Monticello and Don Franklin of Monticello.
