The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce will host the 49th
Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. This year's
parade is sponsored by Wayne County Farm Bureau Federation.
The theme is "Christmas at the Movies." Drexel Anderson will serve
as Grand Marshal for the parade and Ralph Miniard is this year's
Hometown Hero.
All businesses, churches and organizations are encouraged to build a
float featuring their favorite Christmas movie for this year's
parade. There will be five float categories, including: Large
Business, Small Business, Academic, Churches, and Non-Profit/Civic.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in
each category. There will also be a grand prize float winner who will
receive a $500 award.
The Best Horse/Mule and Wagon will also be awarded a prize.
The entry deadline for the parade is November 29. For more information, call the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.
