Now is the time to decide what is your favorite Christmas movie—
particularly if you plan to have an entry in the 2019 Monticello-
Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
The theme for this year's procession is "Christmas at the Movies,"
and everyone is encouraged to decorate a float, truck or other entry
to match a movie.
Organizers for the holiday parade are working hard to put together
details this year.
The parade is set for Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m.
Businesses, clubs, organizations, schools and churches are
encouraged to enter a float for the parade this year.
There will be five different float categories included in this
year's judging.
They are:
• Large Business
• Small Business
• Academic
• Churches
• Non-profit/Civic.
First, second and third place will be awarded in each float
category. First place will receive $150. Second place will receive
$100, and third place winners will receive $75.
Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation is sponsoring a grand prize float
winner, and they will receive a $500 award.
There will also be a first place award presented for the Best Horse/
Mule and Wagon.
To avoid late fees, anyone who is interested in being a part of the
parade is encouraged to enter by November 29. For more information, call the Chamber office at (606) 348-3064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.