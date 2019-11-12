It's time to share some holiday spirit this weekend by attending the
36th Annual Christmas Village at the ASPIRE Center on Saturday. The
event, sponsored by the Wayne County Extension Homemakers, will be
held from 9 a.m until 2 p.m.
Christmas Village has become a tradition and includes favorite
foods, holiday decorations and a visit from Santa Claus. Crafts,
gifts, and food items will be available for sale at tables set up
around the faiclity throughout the day.
Several children's activities are planned, including face painting,
a duck pond, Christmas cookie decorating and much more. Kids will
also have the opportunity to shop at Children's Village from 10 a.m.
until 1 p.m.
Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids from 10 a.m. until 1
p.m. There will also be local entertainment featured at Christmas
Village.
Adult admission will be a canned food item or a monetary donation to the community food pantry. Children will be admitted free of charge.
