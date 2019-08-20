    Property tax rates in the city will increase slightly this year, according to an ordinance which was read during the council meeting Monday evening.

    The rate for real, tangible and personal property will be set at 
12.3 cents per hundred dollars assessment, according to the 
ordinance. That is a slight increase from 12.1 cents from last year.
    The rate of 12.3 cents is the compensating rate recommended for the 
city.
    The ordinance set the tax rate for motor vehicles and watercraft at 
22.5 cents per hundred dollars of assessed value, which is the same 
as last year.
    City Clerk-Treasurer Greg Latham noted that the recommended increase 
was because of the significant drop in the assessment of tangible 
property. It decreased by around $5 million, which caused the city to 
have to look at a little higher compensating rate.
    No action was required at Monday's meeting. It will take a second 
reading of the ordinance and a council vote to become effective.
    The council declared an emergency and approved an ordinance that 
would set building inspection rates for the City of Monticello. State 
law requires that cities have a building inspector available.
    The building inspector does not draw a salary, but is paid through 
fees for permits. The city's rates were outdated and the ordinance 
approved this week sets the rates at the same as those established by 
the state.
    Single family residential buildings are exempted from the ordinance.
    Council members were updated regarding several ongoing projects in 
the city. Mayor Tracie Sexton said that work continues on the West 
Monticello Subdivision Sewer Project.
    Easements continue to be obtained for the project and a meeting is 
scheduled for later this month.
    Monticello Utility Commission Manager Scott Upchurch said the sewer 
expansion project to American Woodmark has moved a step forward. 
Planning continues for the project and Upchurch noted that they hope that no easements will have to be obtained for the expansion.

