Property tax rates in the city will increase slightly this year, according to an ordinance which was read during the council meeting Monday evening.
The rate for real, tangible and personal property will be set at
12.3 cents per hundred dollars assessment, according to the
ordinance. That is a slight increase from 12.1 cents from last year.
The rate of 12.3 cents is the compensating rate recommended for the
city.
The ordinance set the tax rate for motor vehicles and watercraft at
22.5 cents per hundred dollars of assessed value, which is the same
as last year.
City Clerk-Treasurer Greg Latham noted that the recommended increase
was because of the significant drop in the assessment of tangible
property. It decreased by around $5 million, which caused the city to
have to look at a little higher compensating rate.
No action was required at Monday's meeting. It will take a second
reading of the ordinance and a council vote to become effective.
The council declared an emergency and approved an ordinance that
would set building inspection rates for the City of Monticello. State
law requires that cities have a building inspector available.
The building inspector does not draw a salary, but is paid through
fees for permits. The city's rates were outdated and the ordinance
approved this week sets the rates at the same as those established by
the state.
Single family residential buildings are exempted from the ordinance.
Council members were updated regarding several ongoing projects in
the city. Mayor Tracie Sexton said that work continues on the West
Monticello Subdivision Sewer Project.
Easements continue to be obtained for the project and a meeting is
scheduled for later this month.
Monticello Utility Commission Manager Scott Upchurch said the sewer
expansion project to American Woodmark has moved a step forward.
Planning continues for the project and Upchurch noted that they hope that no easements will have to be obtained for the expansion.
