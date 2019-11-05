Monticello will benefit from discretionary funds awarded recently through the Kentucky Transpor-tation Cabinet's Rural and Municipal Aid program.
Gray Tomblyn II was in Monticello on Thursday afternoon to
personally deliver news of the significant funding, which will result
in improvements on five city streets.
The city will receive $128,293 in discretionary funds—something that
has been rare for municipalities in the state over the years,
according to remarks shared by Tomblyn, who is the Rural and
Municipal Aid Commissioner. He noted that cities have traditionally
not received this type of funding for road improvements, but that
changed with the current administration.
Discretionary funds are tax dollars that are allocated by the state
legislature and then provided to the state's Transportation Cabinet,
which makes decisions where the needs are.
While normally, counties are the recipients of the funds, the
process is the same. The government sends in a list of its road
needs. The application allows Transportation Cabinet officials to
look at the project and rate them according to their system.
Tomblyn stated that Monticello had six projects evaluated. Of those,
five have been funded. Improvements are slated include:
• Myrtle Street, resurfacing of 0.266 miles, $21,300
• Creekview Drive, resurfacing of 0.187 miles, $15,027
• West Evelyn Avenue, resurfacing of 0.127 miles, $11,896
• Worsham Lane, resurfacing of 0.8 miles, $60,000
• Upchurch Drive, resurfacing 0.555 miles, $20,000
Tomblyn's announcement was met by applause from those who attended
the event at Monticello City Hall, including Mayor Tracie Sexton and
several members of the council.
"These are your tax dollars coming back to your community," stated
Tomblyn. "We all have to work together to move forward."
Sexton identified these roads as being among the most critical in
the city.
"I want to thank Gov. Bevin for recognizing the need to assist
cities in Kentucky with our city streets," said Mayor Sexton. "Within
the Department for Rural and Municipal Aid, Jill Horn, Nick Vanover
and Commissioner Gray Tomblyn offered a great amount of assistance in
obtaining these funds. I also want to thank Rep. Ken Upchurch, Sen.
Max Wise and Sen. Ralph Alvarado for their help with this funding.
These funds will provide much needed repairs for city streets that
are heavily traveled to schools, businesses and residential areas in
Monticello."
The roads provide access to five businesses, three area schools, and
more than 65 homes.
"The Bevin Adminis-tration continues to focus on taking care of what
we have at both the state and local level to address critical
infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and
retention," said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. "This funding builds
upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to
collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will
have large impacts to communities."
"I've worked with four governors and not one has shown the
commitment to our rural communities that Gov. Bevin has," said Rep.
Ken Upchurch, who attended last week's announcement. "As Chairman of
the House Transportation Committee, I appreciate that he's made road
resurfacing here in Monticello a priority and know that this
community will be better served by smoother, safer roads."
The Monticello City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.
