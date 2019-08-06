As the new school year approaches, the community is working together
to provide a positive event to send students and staff back to class.
A Community Prayer, Praise and Worship Service is planned for Sunday,
August 11 in the high school auditorium.
The event has been planned by city and county government in lieu of
a Third Thursday event in August. Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton and
County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson felt that this was an important
event that needed to be held before the school year begins.
"With all the issues students and staff at schools face—drugs,
bullying, fear of violence—I think this will be good for them, to see
that the community recognizes their struggles and supports them,"
said Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton. " I hope students will attend
and be encouraged by the support they are shown. If even a few of
them remember something from the event that will encourage them
throughout the school year, it will be well worth it."
Sexton added that she feels it is important for teachers and school
staff to know that they have the support of this community and its
leaders.
Local individuals and groups will perform praise and worship music
from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Prior to the event, the Wayne County Ministerial Association will be
leading a community prayer walk before the event at 2 p.m. Leaders
will be set up at each school.
Everyone is welcome to attend and come and out and show their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.