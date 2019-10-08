Construction documents for the Monticello Elementary renovation project have been ap-proved by the Wayne County Board of Edu-cation. The plans will now move forward to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.
Derek Phillips, with DECO Architects, presented the construction
documents to the school board during a meeting held on Thursday,
October 3. He said that to this point all plans for the project have
received KDE approval. He said the final construction documents will
be submitted by October 18 for their review.
Phillips and Super-intendent Wayne Roberts met with the staff at
Monticello Elementary School last week to review the plans for
renovation work at the building. Roberts indicated that they received
a positive reaction from staff members.
That is only one of the projects underway on the Wayne County School
campus. Construction of the new Area Career and Technology Center is
nearing completion. Mike Sparkman, an architect with alt32, completed
a walk-through of the building prior to the meeting and he indicated
that the project should be completed by Christmas break.
During last week's meeting, the board approved several change orders
for the project. Most were in regard to floor surfaces in the
building, as well as the relocation of a mop sink.
Once that building is completed, work will begin on the District
Services Building, which will be housed in the former Area Technology
Center. During last week's meeting, the board approved Alliance
Corporation as the construction management firm for the Monticello
Elementary project, as well as the District Services Building project.
The board heard an update from Ibby Hopper with the Health Kids
Clinic, who discussed the program and its success at school districts
in this area. Hopper noted that the Healthy Kids Clinic originally
began in 2014 in Russell County and has now expanded to include 15
different school districts and serve 52,000 students annually.
This marks the fifth year that Wayne County has contracted with
Healthy Kids Clinic to provide health services for students and staff
in the district. In recent years, the service has expanded to include
dental care and behavioral health services.
Hopper also provided the board with some good news. In past years,
the school district has shared the cost of the health care program,
but as of January, the cost of the clinic will be of no cost to the
board.
During the meeting, the board approved the purchase of four 34
passenger buses at a cost of $347,140. The board approved the
agreement with the Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation
Association to purchase the buses.
In other action, the board:
• Heard a report on the 2019 state assessments.
• Awarded bids for the mechanical equipment and light fixtures at
the Wayne County Area Technology Center.
• Authorized Roberts to sign consent and release forms for the City of Monticello sidewalk project.
