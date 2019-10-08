    Construction documents for the Monticello Elementary renovation project have been ap-proved by the Wayne County Board of Edu-cation. The plans will now move forward to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.

    Derek Phillips, with DECO Architects, presented the construction 
documents to the school board during a meeting held on Thursday, 
October 3. He said that to this point all plans for the project have 
received KDE approval. He said the final construction documents will 
be submitted by October 18 for their review.
    Phillips and Super-intendent Wayne Roberts met with the staff at 
Monticello Elementary School last week to review the plans for 
renovation work at the building. Roberts indicated that they received 
a positive reaction from staff members.
    That is only one of the projects underway on the Wayne County School 
campus. Construction of the new Area Career and Technology Center is 
nearing completion. Mike Sparkman, an architect with alt32, completed 
a walk-through of the building prior to the meeting and he indicated 
that the project should be completed by Christmas break.
    During last week's meeting, the board approved several change orders 
for the project. Most were in regard to floor surfaces in the 
building, as well as the relocation of a mop sink.
    Once that building is completed, work will begin on the District 
Services Building, which will be housed in the former Area Technology 
Center. During last week's meeting, the board approved Alliance 
Corporation as the construction management firm for the Monticello 
Elementary project, as well as the District Services Building project.
    The board heard an update from Ibby Hopper with the Health Kids 
Clinic, who discussed the program and its success at school districts 
in this area. Hopper noted that the Healthy Kids Clinic originally 
began in 2014 in Russell County and has now expanded to include 15 
different school districts and serve 52,000 students annually.
    This marks the fifth year that Wayne County has contracted with 
Healthy Kids Clinic to provide health services for students and staff 
in the district. In recent years, the service has expanded to include 
dental care and behavioral health services.
    Hopper also provided the board with some good news. In past years, 
the school district has shared the cost of the health care program, 
but as of January, the cost of the clinic will be of no cost to the 
board.
    During the meeting, the board approved the purchase of four 34 
passenger buses at a cost of $347,140. The board approved the 
agreement with the Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation 
Association to purchase the buses.
    In other action, the board:
    • Heard a report on the 2019 state assessments.
    • Awarded bids for the mechanical equipment and light fixtures at 
the Wayne County Area Technology Center.
    • Authorized Roberts to sign consent and release forms for the City of Monticello sidewalk project.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.