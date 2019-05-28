Construction of the new hardwood gym floor at the ASPIRE Center will begin in about mid-August, according to a timeline discussed by members of the Parks and Recreation Committee. The group met on Tuesday, May 21 and reviewed bids for installation of the hardwood flooring.
The committee accepted a bid of $36,000 submitted by Leslie Hendrick to install the flooring, which was donated by Monticello Flooring. The committee agreed to purchase $6,000 in supplies for the project, which will save tax dollars.
So far, $21,000 has been committed toward the installation of the flooring. Those who donate will be acknowledged for their contribution to the project.
The committee decided to delay the construction until August, so that they would be able to work around the annual Quilt Show, which is held at the ASPIRE Center.
County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson noted that Foothills Academy has volunteered to remove the old flooring at no cost. They will be allowed to retain the tile.
They reviewed bids for camera equipment for the ASPIRE Center and the park. Two bids were received for the project. Modern Security bid $3,360 for five cameras at the ASPIRE Center and $8,485 for 11 cameras at the park.
Silent Guard bid $3,768 for five cameras at the ASPIRE Center and $16,837 for 11 cameras at the park.
Anderson said he will review the quotes and see what the difference is between the two companies. The committee agreed to table the issue until their meeting next month.
The committee heard an update regarding the swimming pool at the ASPIRE Center. The pool has been patched and is now open for the season.
Parks and Recreation Director Lonnie Chaplin also noted that the horse arena at the park will be limed. Rocks at the arena will be picked up by inmates as the facility is prepared for the Wayne County Horseman's Association show.
In other action, the committee:
• Directed Chaplin to speak with John Dick about cutting off timber and staging for bidders. Timber sales from the additional property purchased recently for the park will be split 50-50. Timber will not be cut until early November.
• Discussed movie nights at the park. Anderson said he would work with a local company to see if they will sponsor the movies.
