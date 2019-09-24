A local man was arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from the construction site at the new Wayne County Area Career and Technology Center last week.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, William Paige, 35, of
Monticello, was arrested on Wednesday, September 18 and charged with
burglary third degree and theft by unlawful taking or disposition
($500 or more but less than $10,000).
The arrest, which was made by Deputy Jerry Meadows, came a day after
the theft of wire was reported from the construction site.
A photo of the vehicle allegedly used in the theft was circulated
through social media and the sheriff's department issued a request
that anyone with information contact them.
Catron indicated that they received several calls, including one
from Iron Man Recycling, where several rolls of the stolen copper was
recovered. Iron Man Recycling was able to provide deputies with the
suspect's name and address.
Deputies conducted an interview with Paige at his residence, which
led to the recovery of an additional 12 rolls of copper, according to
Catron.
Paige was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
The investigation, which is headed up by Meadows, is continuing. He was assisted by Deputy Cody Neal.
