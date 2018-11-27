    The Wayne County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in 
finding the next of kin for a local man who was found dead last week.
    Walter (Jr.) Moles, age 60, was found dead in his apartment on 
Columbia Avenue. He apparently lived alone, and at this time foul 
play is not suspected.
    If anyone has any information about next of kin for Walter (Jr.) 
Moles, please contact Wayne County Coroner Forrest Hicks at 606-348-9397.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.