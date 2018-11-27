The Wayne County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in
finding the next of kin for a local man who was found dead last week.
Walter (Jr.) Moles, age 60, was found dead in his apartment on
Columbia Avenue. He apparently lived alone, and at this time foul
play is not suspected.
If anyone has any information about next of kin for Walter (Jr.)
Moles, please contact Wayne County Coroner Forrest Hicks at 606-348-9397.
