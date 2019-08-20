A story published in the August 14 edition of The Outlook regarding
the recent city council meeting included a headline that said the
council approved tax rates for 2019. The council actually heard the
first reading of the tax ordinance for 2019 and no action was taken.
The article should have also stated that the rate of 12.3 cents per
hundred dollars of assessed value was the rate that was mandated by the state
