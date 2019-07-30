Counterfeit United States currency has been found at Godfather's
Surplus in Monticello by owners of the business, according to Wayne
County Sheriff Tim Catron.
Owners of Godfather's requested that the sheriff's department inform
the public about the counterfeit money that they are finding mixed in
with other items they have for sale at the business.
The owners are concerned that customers may pick up this fake money
while shopping and believe they have found real money that they can use.
Godfather's owners have found one dollar bills and other
denominations up to $100.
While shopping at the business, customers are asked to notify an
employee immediately upon finding these items.
Catron also noted that the public needs to understand processing or
using this type of money is illegal and will be prosecuted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.