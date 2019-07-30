    Counterfeit United States currency has been found at Godfather's 
Surplus in Monticello by owners of the business, according to Wayne 
County Sheriff Tim Catron.
    Owners of Godfather's requested that the sheriff's department inform 
the public about the counterfeit money that they are finding mixed in 
with other items they have for sale at the business.
    The owners are concerned that customers may pick up this fake money 
while shopping and believe they have found real money that they can use.
    Godfather's owners have found one dollar bills and other 
denominations up to $100.
    While shopping at the business, customers are asked to notify an 
employee immediately upon finding these items.
    Catron also noted that the public needs to understand processing or 

using this type of money is illegal and will be prosecuted.

