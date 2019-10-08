Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson announced Monday, October 7 that the burn ban for the county has been lifted with the following exceptions.
In the order he issued this week, Anderson cited KRS 149.400, which
states that October 1 through December 15 is declared as fire hazard
season. During this time it is unlawful for anyone to set fire within
150 feet of woodland or brushland, except between the hours of 6 p.m.
and 6 a.m. or when the ground is covered with snow.
The burn ban was issued two weeks ago by Anderson due to the extreme drought conditions. Heavy rainfall Sunday night and into Monday prompted the ban to be lifted at this time.
